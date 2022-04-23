Internship Alert: Paying Part-Time Internships for Humanities Students

Many college desire to seek internships to get an idea of what it is like to work in an office. They look for internships in their respective fields since the experience will be valuable to them and will allow them to decide if they want to pursue that type of employment in the future. Moreover, they can benefit from the stipends that employers provide to the interns. Here is a list of part-term internships for humanities students:

Photography Internship at Archies Lifestyle

This is a three-month internship that requires aspirants to work from Delhi since the office is located there. It would be a terrific opportunity for applicants who want to apply because it will not only provide you with experience but also a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month. May 5 is the last date to apply.

Campus Ambassador programme at Casio India

This is a one-month work-at-home internship. This will assist you in learning business analytics, business communication, and digital marketing. Candidates will receive a stipend based on their performance. The deadline for applying for this internship is May 5.

Teaching (Inclusive Education) at DeepThought Edutech Ventures Private Limited

This would be an excellent opportunity for individuals interested in teaching internships. It will be a work-from-home opportunity. During this internship, candidates can also earn Rs 2000-4000 per month. Applications will be accepted till May 2 for this internship.

Subject Matter Expert (Economics) at Kunduz Incorporation

The company is looking for people who are willing to work from home for a period of three months. It is also willing to pay interns a stipend of Rs 5000-6000 per month. Applicants who want to apply for this internship may do so till May.

Content Writing (Hindi) Internship at Aam Aadmi Party

Candidates interested in this internship must be willing to relocate to cities such as Faridabad, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and Noida. It would be an unpaid internship lasting three months. Applicants can apply for this opportunity till May 2.

Media Research (Political) internship at Aam Aadmi Party

It will be a work-from-home internship. To provide you with more information about this opportunity, it will last three months and will solely benefit the candidates in terms of experience. There would be no stipend offered during the service period. The application deadline for the position is May 2.

Translation work at Tinka Tinka Foundation

The foundation is looking for interns who are available for a two-month term. This will be a work-from-home internship as well. Working for this internship would provide you with valuable experience. However, there would be no stipend for this opportunity. Interested candidates should apply by April 29.

