Internships help in kickstarting your career as you can add some experience in the related field and make your resume stronger. Many students look forward to applying for internships while they are studying in college as it helps them leave a great impression on employers later while looking for a job. Today we have compiled a list of internships for future content writers. Take advantage and apply to the opportunities as soon as possible.

CONTENT WRITING AT MICROHOST CLOUD

The company is looking for candidates available for three months to work in Noida. It is ready to offer a monthly stipend of Rs 5000. Besides the learning opportunities and exposure, the company will provide a certificate and a Letter of recommendation. Notably, if candidates perform well throughout the internship, they might get a job offer. The deadline for application submission via Internshala is August 12.

CONTENT WRITING AT BUZZ MAKERS

It is a six months internship programme in which selected candidates will be called to do work from Mumbai. The monthly stipend offered by the organisation is Rs 7000/month. The skills required for the internship include creative writing, digital marketing, social media marketing, and client relationship. The last to apply via Internshala is August 12.

CONTENT WRITING (FASHION) AT SALTY

This will be a Work From Home internship programme for two months. All fashion enthusiasts who love to write about fashion can apply for this internship. The stipend offered for the internship is Rs 4000/month and the last date to apply via Internshala is August 13.

CONTENT WRITING AT HAZZTEN

This will be a six-month internship that offers candidates to earn Rs 10,000 monthly. It is a Work From Home programme which requires candidates to have skills like Content Writing, LaTex, Mathematics, and a basic understanding of MS Office. Interested candidates must apply via Internshala before August 13.

CONTENT WRITING AT AGVA HEALTHCARE

Candidates would have to work in Noida for a period of six months in this internship. A monthly stipend of Rs 8,000 will be given to them. The company will provide a certificate of completion to the interns. Candidates interested in Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Content Writing can apply via Internshala before August 12.

CONTENT WRITING AT MONKS LEARNING LAB

It will be a three months internship that will require candidates to Work From Home. A monthly stipend of Rs 2000 will be provided to the interns along with a completion certificate. The last day to apply via Internshala is August 13.

CONTENT WRITING AT GIRL POWER TALK

The internship at Girl Power Talk will be for a period of six months and the stipend will range between Rs 4000 to Rs 8000. Selected candidates will have to Work From Home and develop a content framework for the website and social media. Interested candidates can apply via Internshala before August 13.

