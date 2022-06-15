Internships at Transport Ministry for College Students, Last Date to Apply Today

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has invited applications for internships. Freshers and students in their final-year civil engineering can apply to work with the ministry. Those who are studying in IITs, NITs, and any other government or private engineering colleges can apply by July 15 to be part of National Highway projects in the country.

As per the notification released by the ministry, students who are in their final year of BTech or MTech courses can apply to gain the on-field training through this internship programme.

Read | Internship Alert! Check Out the List of Internships to Apply For in Blockchain

Advertisement

The selected candidates will be recruited for a period of a minimum of three months. During this time period, candidates will be assigned to the contractor and consultant of a particular highway project for a minimum of 12 weeks.

To apply for the internship programme, a candidate must be in the final year of graduation or post-graduation of engineering. Apart from this, the candidates must have secured at least 70 per cent aggregate in the previous semesters.

To apply for the internship programme, one needs to visit the AICTE portal, aicte-india.org. They can go to the link for the internship and apply by filling in their required information. The last date to apply for the programme is July 15.

According to the official notification, “Ministry will shortlist the applicants and allot them to different NH projects under implementing agencies of the Ministry i.e. NHAI, NHIDCL, BRO& State PWD."

The selected candidates will get a stipend for financial assistance during the internship period. While the BTech students will get Rs 10,000 per month, MTech students will be given Rs 15,000 per month.

Advertisement

After a presentation and evaluation of the learning during the internship period, the candidates will be provided with certificates. For successful completion of the internship, a candidate has to score at least 75 marks in the final evaluation.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.