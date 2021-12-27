IOCL Recruitment 2021: Last Date to Apply for 300 Apprentice Posts for 10th, 12th Pass

The online application process for Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) technical and non-technical trade apprentices will conclude today. Interested candidates who are yet to complete the application may do it by 5 pm today, December 27 at the official website at iocl.com. The application process commenced on December 10.

IOCL is conducting the recruitment drive for the engagement of 300 trade/technician apprentices posts of fitter, boiler, technician, attended operators, and others for a period of 12, 14, and 15 months. The recruitment is for IOCL’s locations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu & Pudducherry, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

IOCL Apprenticeship Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates must have completed class 10 or class 12 along with a two-year ITI or three-year diploma in the relevant trade.

Age limit: The age limit to apply for the recruitment is 18 to 24 years as of November 30. Candidates belonging to OBC, SC, ST, and PwD categories get a relaxation of 3, 5, and 10 years in the upper age limit. Candidates who have previously undergone or are pursuing apprenticeships are not eligible to apply.

IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2021: Documents needed to apply

Before applying for the recruitment online, candidates must make sure that they have scanned copies of the following documents:

— Proof of date of birth (matriculation certificate/mark sheet mentioning the date of birth, or school leaving certificate)

— Certificates of required educational qualification

- Scanned copy of recent passport size photograph and signature in black ink

— An attested copy of caste certificate (if applicable)

IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1. Log on to the official website of IOCL

Step 2. Look for the ‘Engagement of 300 Trade/Technician Apprentices’ link under the ‘What’s New’ tab on the home screen

Step 3. Click on the apply online link

Step 4. Select your desired post, fill the application

Step 5. Attach the required documents

Step 6. Pay the application fees and submit

Step 7. Save a copy of the application form

IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection will be done on the basis of a candidate’s performance in the written test and subject to meeting the notified eligibility criteria. The written test will feature objective-type questions with four options of answers for every question.

