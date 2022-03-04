IP University Admissions 2022 Begin at ipu.admissions.nic.in, Here's How to Apply for CET

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University also known as IP University has started the admission process for the 2022-23 academic session. The application process has started on March 4 will remain open at ipu.admissions.nic.in till April 30. The Academic Session of the University shall commence from August 1.

Candidates will have to apply for a Common Entrance Test (CET) to be eligible for admissions. Seats will be granted on the basis of merit. The test paper will contain 100 objective-type questions in all for all CETs. Each question will be provided with four alternative answers. Each multiple-choice question will carry four marks. There will be negative marking for incorrect answers. One mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

The written test will be of two and a half hours duration and will carry 400 marks. The medium of the tests will be English only except for B.ED for which the test will be in English and Hindi. For those who are unable to appear in the test on the scheduled date for any reason, a retest will not be held by the University under any circumstances. No refund of fee is permissible, as per the official notice.

IP University Admissions 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ipu.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘admissions 2022-23’

Step 3: Click on apply online

Step 4: A new page will open, click on the registration link

Step 5: Fill form, select subject code

Step 6: Pay fee, submit the form

Examination Centre once allotted by the University will not be changed and no request in this regard will be entertained under any circumstances. In case the first and second options for the centre are not invoked or due to any other reason, then the candidate will be allocated Delhi Centre.

The GGSIPU CET 2022 will be tentatively conducted in the last week of April 2022, however, the exact final dates and details of Common Entrance Tests shall be notified later by CET CELL, examination branch, GGSIPU. The University will declare the ranks of only those candidates who are declared as qualified in the GGSIPU CET-2022 conducted by the University.

