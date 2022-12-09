IPS Officer Who Cleared UPSC CSE in Her Third Attempt Shares 3 Mistakes to Avoid in Exam

An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from West Bengal, Nirja Shah, who cleared the UPSC CSE in her third attempt, shared her expertise on mistakes to avoid in the national level competitive exam. She admitted to making three mistakes during her UPSC journey. According to the IPS officer, her first mistake was “not taking this exam seriously." She claimed that after two failed attempts, she was able to pass the exam on her third attempt, which she took seriously and passed with flying colours.

Previously, she attempted to balance college and work with UPSC but was unable to find the right balance. “The first time I walked into the exam hall for prelims, I hadn’t even finished Laxmikanth for polity," she explained. Nirja went on to say that the second time around, she had covered the fundamentals but had only done a few mock tests. She said, “I was woefully underprepared for mains, even if prelims had happened."

She further mentioned that although candidates must not be too hard on themselves, they must understand what is expected of them in terms of the exam. She recommends devoting 8 hours of highly focused study time every day for two years. Only with this level of hard work, grit, and determination will you be in a position to gain the small amount of luck required, added Nirja.

She described her second mistake as “not asking for help." Nirja shared that she was terrified of the consequences of failing the exam. When people asked her what she was doing, she felt embarrassed instead of feeling proud that she was writing for UPSC.

Shah said she was aware of people in her extended circle who were preparing for the UPSC, but she was hesitant to approach them due to the competitive nature of the exam, Nirja stated.

As per the officer, her third blunder, was “not knowing herself." She revealed that like many others, she relocated to Old Rajinder Nagar in Delhi (the UPSC holy grail). However, she was unable to manage the situation there and soon returned home. Shah realised she needed to be surrounded by uplifting, slightly delusory people who could persuade her to believe in herself. She concludes by stating that one should take what is appropriate for them from each topper’s strategy.

