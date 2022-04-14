Is CUET Right Choice for Kids in Rural India?

Common University Entrance Exam, also known as CUET, is a paradigm shift from traditional college-specific entrance exams to a centralized exam covering major undergraduate courses at more than 40 Central Universities across the country. Just like JEE and NEET are standardised tests, now CUET will be a centralised exam for admission to other courses.

This scheme is consistent with the path outlined in the new National Education Policy (NEP), which calls for the implementation of a university admissions test. The day will soon come when Indian students will be able to take SAT and GRE exams for undergraduate and graduate degrees, respectively.

CUET is a new concept that has caused concern among students, but this time it has higher stacks and might be a game-changer in all locations, including rural and metropolitan places. The competition for a limited number of seats opens up a roadblock for rural areas around the country. However, the majority of coaching institutes suggest that students from rural areas, as well as state board aspirants, will benefit the most from this launch.

It will provide equal opportunities to all sectors, particularly those from marginalized areas. Because candidates only have to take one exam, the CUET is projected to reduce the cost burden on parents and students.

The exam framework provides students with domain-specific knowledge and general knowledge with a range of vernacular language options. As a result, the exam provides students with a holistic module that provides a level playing field in all areas, including rural and urban.

Bridging the Gap

CUET aims at the parity faced by students from different boards and different areas.

Despite the fact that rural communities are catching up to urban areas in terms of opportunities and resources, the new launch is helping to bridge the gap with the higher stacks. However, the state board and NCERT need more support for almost all students, as CUET will be based on NCERT. Nevertheless, we hope that the entire CUET process will be shortened and made more accessible to underserved communities.

While administering a common entrance test will ensure that students from all educational boards are on an equal footing when it comes to qualifying for university, such a test will pose issues for students in rural areas. Hopes are high that the entire CUET process will become more streamlined, making it more accessible and efficient to all sectors around the world.

— Authored by Maninder Singh Bajwa, Founder, and CEO, iScuela

