Is Online Data Science Degree by IIT Madras Good? Aspirant Asks, Twitter Answers

While the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 is the most common gateway to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the varsities also offer several online UG and PG courses that can help students earn the prestigious IIT status. Recently, an IIT aspirant Ishan Sharma has now taken to social media platform Twitter, to enquire about IIT Madras’ data science course. The institute offers its BSc degree course in data science in the online mode and one do not require to crack JEE Advanced to get admission to this course.

“Has anyone tried IIT Madras Online BSc degree? Is it good?" asked Ishan. Immediately several Twitter began giving him their feedback of the course. Among them, one user by the name Prathmesh Atkare claimed has done the course and shared his feedback. According to him, the course is affordable and one can exit the course and later continue with it, if they want to. Once “can complete degree between 3 to 6 years. Max 40hrs /week effort to complete BSc in 3 years," he said, adding that soon placements will be launched for this course.

While another user by the name Harsh explained, "The course is structured in such a way that you are being taught to apply your knowledge into real world applications" and "You get to work with professors and solve problems in online and solve with us sessions."

