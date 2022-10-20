ISB Best B-School in Country, Only 2 from India in Global top 100: FT EMBA Ranking

The Indian School of Business (ISB) was ranked number one in India and 44 globally in the top 100 Financial Times (FT) Executive MBA 2022 ranking released on October 16. After ISB, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) figured in the FT list at 86th position globally.

IIM-B’s average salary currently is 222,615 USD and the institute has observed an increase of 67 per cent, whereas the average salary for ISB is 315,550 USD with an increase of 66 per cent.

Also read| DU v/s St Stephen’s College Admissions: What Was the Case? A Timeline of the Events

Advertisement

Globally, Kellogg/HKUST Business School has gained the first position, which has improved its ranking by one position. The Hong Kong-based school is followed by Ceibs (from China/Switzerland/Ghana) at second and Tsinghua University/Insead (from China/Singapore/France/UAE) as third. HEC Paris and ESCP Business School ranked fourth and fifth in the global rankings.

FT EMBA Rankings: Best in India

Rank 44: Indian School of Business

Rank 86: Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore

Read | FT Ranking 2022: Seven India B-Schools in World’s Top 100, IIM Bangalore Leads the Pack

FT EMBA Rankings: Best in World

Rank 1: Kellogg/HKUST Business School

Rank 2: Ceibs

Rank 3: Tsinghua University/Insead

Rank 4: HEC Paris

Rank 5: ESCP Business School

Rank 6: Trium: HEC Paris/LSE/NYU: Stern

Rank 7: MIT: Sloan

Rank 8: University of Chicago: Booth

Rank 9: Washington University: Olin

Advertisement

Rank 10: Iese Business School

Rank 11: UCLA: Anderson/National University of Singapore

Rank 12: Fudan University School of Management

Rank 13: IE Business School

Rank 14: Yale School of Management

Rank 15: University of Oxford: Saïd

Rank 16: Kellogg/WHU Beisheim

Rank 17: Insead

Rank 18: HKU Business School

Rank 19: London Business School

Rank 20: Arizona State University: WP Carey

Advertisement

The FT Executive MBA ranking is a comprehensive ranking of executive MBA courses around the world. ISB’s PGPMAX is a 15- month global executive MBA level programme for senior-level employees with a minimum of 10 years of work experience.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here