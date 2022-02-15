ISB Best MBA College in India, 4 Indian B-Schools in Global Top 100: FT MBA Ranking 2022

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked as the best college to study MBA in India, according to the FT Ranking 2022. A total of four Indian institutes have made it to the list of the best 100 B-schools across the world. This includes the prestigious IIMs. IIM-Bangalore has been ranked second among Indian colleges. Globally, the University of Pennsylvania has attained the top rank this year. Last year’s top college France’s Insead has attained the third spot this year in the FT Rankings.

India had in 2021 as many as five colleges in the top 100. This year, however, only four colleges could make it through IIM-Indore which was ranked at 94th position in 2021 has been dropped from the list of top 100 MBA colleges in India. The remaining four continue to be ISB, and IIM in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Calcutta. While ISB has sustained its position as the top-ranking Indian B-school, it has dropped in positions from being the 23rd best college in 2021 to being 32nd this year.

FT MBA Ranking 2022: Top Indian Colleges

Rank 32: Indian School of Business

Rank 53: IIM Bangalore

Rank 62: IIM Ahmedabad

Rank 68: IIM Calcutta

FT MBA Ranking 2022: Best MBA Colleges in World

Rank 1: University of Pennsylvania: Wharton

Rank 2: Columbia Business School

Rank 3: Insead

Rank 4: Harvard Business School

Rank 5: Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management

Rank 6: Standord Graduate School of Business

Rank 7: University of Chicago: Booth

Rank 8: London Business School

Rank 9: Yale School of Management

Rank 10: Iese Business School

Most of the top MBA colleges among the top 100 are from the USA. High salaries offered by American forms to fresh MBA graduates is one of the key reasons behind the dominance of USA. Salaries are one of the many factors across which universities and colleges are assessed across the world by FT Ranking. The ranking has 20 criteria including alumni career progress, school diversity, and research, etc. A total of 151 schools took part in the 2022 edition.

