ISB Executive Education Offers Digital Marketing and Analytics Course to Upskill Professionals

ISB Executive Education has announced the ninth cohort of its digital marketing and analytics programme in collaboration with Emeritus. It aims to enable and upskill professionals to become adept at navigating the changing business needs of the digital world. The last date to register for the programme is June 10.

The 12-weeks digital marketing analytics programme is ideal for mid to senior-level professionals with work experience in the range of 5-15 years. The programme curriculum is designed to empower and upskill professionals in line with the business demands.

The intensive programme curriculum is designed to empower professionals with the tools needed to keep abreast of changing business imperatives, says ISB. Upon successful completion of the programme, participants join the ISB Executive network, and become eligible to a host of benefits including lifelong access to this vast network of executives and entrepreneurs.

Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “Due to recent developments, digital marketing has become quintessential, and corporates are now leveraging digital marketing and analytics to build and manage their brand image, reach wider audiences, and enhance brand visibility. We’ve seen exponential growth in digital marketing compared to traditional marketing techniques."

“The programme in Digital Marketing and Analytics would help professionals upskill themselves to be at par with changing business scenarios and match the growing industry demands. The Digital Marketing simulation platform would provide hands-on experience by enabling them to create and optimise simulated campaigns, monitor, and optimize key performance metrics and manage campaign budgets," Kannegal added.

According to recent reports, the digital advertising market is growing at 29.5 per cent CAGR and is estimated to reach spends of Rs 35,809 crore by 2023. Digital marketing has played a prominent role in driving the businesses of brands and is a key component for them in today’s digital era, says ISB.

“The McKinsey Global Institute (MGI) report says that the digital economy can unlock productivity and create 60-65 million new jobs by 2025. The COVID-19 pandemic has further boosted the importance of digital marketing, with businesses across industries and sizes realizing the need for talented marketers who are industry-ready with the evolving digital trends," it added.

