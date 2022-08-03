ISB Launches Certificate Courses on Strategic Leadership, Investment Management for Professionals

Indian School of Business (ISB) has launched two new certificates on Coursera — strategic leadership and investment management. Both the courses are suitable for working professionals. Enrolments are currently open for classes starting October this year.

Certificate course in strategic leadership: This programme aims to develop critical skills to build and execute strategies through disruptive times. Working professional in middle management roles, with around 10 years of experience, can enrol for the course. The 12-week programme features two courses — managing career for success and leading to win in disruptive times and developing strategies to win in the marketplace, said the edtech.

Also read| Huawei India is Offering Free Courses on ICT Technologies, Anyone Can Apply

Advertisement

“Learners will develop an integrated perspective and an understanding of how cross-functional stakeholders across marketing, finance, operations and HR impact the overall business strategy and influence long-term value creation. The learning will also be facilitated via case studies like the ‘Boeing 737 max crisis’ teaching strategic execution and leadership," it added. Furthermore, the course will help learners gain leadership skills like strategic development, strategic execution and implementation, business strategy and leadership

Certificate course in investment management: It aims to build an in-depth understanding of investment strategies, financial markets and economy. Held over a period of 16-weeks, through this programme, learners will learn about financial statements, common filings of firms, basics of the investment process, and trading strategies.

Read| IIT Mandi Starts MTech in Electric Transportation

The programme prepares learners for a career in roles such as investment manager, portfolio manager, risk analyst, research manager, and financial analyst. They will gain skills like risk management, behavioral finance, bond market, portfolio manager and risk analyst, among others, said the ISB. The programme featuring 3 courses — financial markets and trading basics, trading algorithms, and portfolio and risk management. Professionals with a basic understanding of finance is recommended to enrol for this programme.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here