ISB Senior Director of Career Advancement Services Joins BITSoM as Assistant Dean

BITS School of Management (BITSoM) has appointed Uday Virmani as assistant dean - external engagements. In this role, he will be responsible for career services and industry partnerships, executive education programmes, and alumni relations. Prior to joining BITSoM, Virmani was the senior director - career advancement services at the Indian School of Business (ISB) for its campuses at Hyderabad and Mohali.

Virmani has studied MBA from IE Business School, Madrid and has a master’s in economics, from Madurai Kamaraj University. “He brings to the role a rich experience gained over 21 years spanning multiple functions and industries, with expertise in general management, strategy, IT, sales, business development, and operations," says BITSoM.

In his earlier stints, Virmani worked with Xoom Corporation - PayPal Services, Laureate International Universities, Citibank, Oracle Financial Software Services Limited, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and IDBI Bank.

Commenting on the appointment, Dean Ranjan Banerjee said “We are very pleased to welcome Uday to the BITSoM leadership team. BITSoM has already set new benchmarks in terms of teaching excellence and curricular innovation. Under Uday’s leadership, we are well on the way to building a best-in-class career services team. I look forward to working closely with Uday to build strong market outcomes for our students and set new benchmarks in industry integration and relevance."

BITSoM is a new-age global business school under the aegis of BITS Pilani. Located in Mumbai, it offers a new age MBA programme with a future-ready curriculum and a transformative experience that will prepare students to be lifelong learners and thrive in an ever-changing business landscape. With a faculty hand-picked from among the best business schools across the world, BITSoM is a school for business and life that aims to bring out the best in the next generation of leaders, it claims.

