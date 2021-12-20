Israel Government Offers Scholarship to Indian Students up to $12,000

The government of Israel has invited applications from Indian students for scholarships for the academic sessions 2022-23. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, government of Israel, is offering three types of scholarships under their programme. The first is the ‘One academic year scholarship’ that offers partial tuition fees, 50 per cent up to a maximum of $ 6,000 to $12,000 and higher. This also covers basic health insurance and monthly allowance for one academic year. This is for eight months and from October to June.

The ‘Partial one-year academic year’ scholarship includes a monthly allowance for one academic year and basic health insurance. The third offering is the ‘Summer Language course’ that covers full tuition fees, and three-week allowance, basic health insurance, and dormitories.

Advertisement

>Also read|ONGC Recruitment 2021: Applications Open for 21 Posts, Selection via UGC NET 2020 Scores

The scholarship is offered to eligible candidates seeking admission into universities across Israel. Interested candidates may apply for it offline by submitting their along with the enclosed copy of the notice and other supporting documents on or before the last date, December 30. Candidates can submit their applications by hand or by post at the Embassy of Israel, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

Scholarship in Israel: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must be a resident of India and be under the age of 35 before the beginning of the academic year. They must have proof of proficiency in English or Hebrew language. Candidates also have to fulfil the academic requirement of Israeli Universities to which they are applying. The scholarship will be granted only after the required institute approves the acceptance of candidates.

>Read|TISSNET 2022 Application Form Released, Exam on February 26

Advertisement

Scholarship in Israel: >List of Documents to be sent along with the Application

The candidates who are applying for the course have to curriculum vitae, and a detailed letter describing the field the candidates intend to study along with the name of the university, they wish to attend. Further, they have to send original records or notarized copies of relevant studies, tests, scores, diplomas, and transcripts of students’ records.

Advertisement

At least two letters of recommendation from professors who taught the candidate, three photographs, certificate of health are also needed. For more details about the scholarship programmes, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification or visit the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Israel.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.