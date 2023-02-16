Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for a course on Remote Sensing & Geographic Information Systems (GIS). The Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) under ISRO is organising the training. Any student from eighth grade onwards till graduation is eligible to enrol in the course.

In the remote sensing course, enrolled students will learn-

Introduction to Remote Sensing

Stages in Remote Sensing

Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR)

Geostationary and Sun Synchronous Satellites

Type of Remote Sensors

Multispectral Scanner

Resolutions

Resolving the power of satellites

Data Products

Interpretation of Satellite Imageries

Students will get a chance to know about remote sensing and geoinformation science in the Basics of Remote Sensing Technology course. The course is designed following the NCERT curriculum. Enrolled students will gain knowledge from scientists and engineers employed by various ISRO centres.

The enrolled students will learn about the definition of remote sensing, its applications, the physics involved, the distinction between active and passive sensors, and other important aspects of remote sensing. Further, applicants will get knowledge of the classification of remotely sensed data products, the elements of image interpretation, the nature of satellite imagery and how it can be used to monitor environmental issues. For more information, students can refer to this link-

https://jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/joincoursedetail/17

Learning in Geographic Information System course-

Geographic Information System or GIS

Form of Geographic Information

Advantages of GIS

Components of GIS

Spatial Data Formats - Raster and Vector Data

Sequences of GIS Activities

Scanners

Entering the Attribute Data

Data Verification and Editing

Geographic Data: Linkages and Matching

Spatial Analysis

Spatial Analysis Operations

This course requires an understanding of the advanced level of mathematics. Hence, students in graduate with science and maths as core subjects will be eligible to enroll in this course.

The Geographic Information and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) course offers students the chance to become familiar with the fundamental ideas and uses of geoformation science. According to the NCERT curriculum, the course includes an introduction to the geographic information system and its benefits, the distinction between spatial and non-spatial data, how to list the parts of a GIS, and its usage.

Through engaging lectures, the course aims to educate secondary and upper-secondary students about geographic information science and how it may be used to analyse the Earth and its surroundings.

How To Apply?

Step 1- Visit the official website at jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/login to register for ISRO’s free course. Provide the requested information.

Step 2- If selected students have to take prior approval from their respective school or college

Step 3- Via emails, the eligible students will receive the date and time for the online course

