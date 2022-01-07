ISRO Chairperson Dr K Sivan Receives Honorary Degree from KL Deemed-to-be University

For making an exemplary contribution in space technology, Dr K. Sivan, chairman, ISRO, secretary, department of space has been awarded an Honorary Degree of ‘Doctor of Science’ (Honoris Causa) by KL Deemed to be University, in Bangalore.

Dr K Sivan joined ISRO in 1982 and was inducted into PSLV Project. He is specialised in aerospace engineering, space transportation systems engineering, launch vehicles and mission design. He was responsible for commissioning world-class simulation facility in ISRO for mission synthesis and analysis, which is used for mission design, sub-system level validation and integrated validation of avionics systems in all ISRO launch vehicles.

>Read| In Setback to ISRO, Mission GSLV-F10 Failed Due to ‘Technical Anomaly’

Advertisement

On behalf of the University, Director, Research, Dr K. Sarat Kumar presented an honorary doctorate degree to Dr K Sivan in Bangalore. Dr K Sivan, who is currently stationed at ISRO’s headquarters in Bangalore, is regarded widely as an influential voice in the industry.

As an inspirational figure in the aerospace engineering landscape in India, Dr K. Sivan has been conferred numerous national and international accolades for his contribution to space technology.

Commenting on the felicitation, Er Koneru Satyanarayana, president, of the KL university said, “As a prolific and influential leader, Dr K Sivan is an inspiration to many. His philosophy on persistence, success and societal welfare align perfectly with our university."

>Read| Next Big ISRO Project: Send Man 6KM Deep In Ocean

He added, that Dr K Sivan’s recent speech at KL Deemed-to-be University’s 11th convocation instilled a penchant for leadership among our young talented pupils and his contributions motivate our students to learn, grow and master.

Advertisement

KL Deemed to be University students are encouraged to endeavour onto a path of technology, leadership and innovation. The University provides state-of-the-art research facilities to augment its talent’s needs. These include highly sophisticated research, IoT and PEGA labs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.