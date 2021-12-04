ISRO Offers 12-Day Free Online Course On Biodiversity Conservation; Check Details

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is offering a free online course for students. The 12-day course ‘Geoinformatics for Biodiversity Conservation Planning’ will be conducted by Dehradun based Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), the ISRO centre for Remote Sensing and Geo-informatics. Students will be given certificates after completion of the course.

In its brochure, IIRS has said that interested students can submit their application for the course by visiting the official website www.iirs.gov.in. The last date to submit the application is December 5.

The free online course will be conducted by IIRS faculty members between December 6-17. According to IIRS, the course will be most beneficial for professionals from Central and State Government agencies, Private Organisations, NGOs, students and researchers engaged in ecological studies. Participants who will be able to maintain 70 percent attendance and complete the course, will be given a certificate.

>Read the brochure here- https://www.iirs.gov.in/iirs/sites/default/files/pdf/2021/Course_Brochure_93course.pdf

“The participants who attend the course sessions via the IIRS Youtube channel should mark their attendance through the offline session which will be made available after 24 hours," IIRS said.

Through the ‘Geoinformatics for Biodiversity Conservation Planning’ course, participants will learn about the applications of Geographic information systems (GIS) in biodiversity conservation planning, 3D characterization of forest biodiversity, cloud computing for forest monitoring among similar other things.

>ISRO Online Free Course: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIRS — https://www.iirs.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Edusat’ under ‘IIRS Outreach programme’ that can be found on ‘DISTANCE LEARNING’ tab

Step 3: Click on ‘Online Registration Form’ of ‘Geoinformatics for Biodiversity Conservation Planning course

Step 4: Fill the form while entering details of educational qualifications

Step 5: Click on ‘Preview’ after filling the form and check details

Step 6: Click on ‘Submit’ and take a print out for future use.

