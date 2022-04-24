ISRO Recruitment 2022: Hiring On for JRF, RA, Research Scientist, Here's How to Apply

The National Remote Sensing Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has invited applications from candidates to apply for JRF, RA and Research Scientist posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NRSC at nrsc.gov.in. This recruitment process will fill up 55 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 8, 2022.

ISRO Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

For the recruitment NRSC will conduct Computer Based Test (CBT) for shortlisting the candidates. The screening of the candidates will be done based on the test, following which NRSC will conduct final selection based on the marks obtained in the Interview.

ISRO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Junior Research Fellow: 12 Posts

Research Scientist: 41 Posts

Research Associate: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

ISRO Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

JRF: Education: ME / M.Tech in Remote Sensing / GIS / Remote Sensing & GIS / Geoinformatics / Geomatics / Geospatial Technology / Spatial Information Technology With B.E / B.Tech in Civil Engineering (or) MSc in Agriculture.

Age: For UR/EWS candidates it is 28 years, for OBC candidates it is 31 years and for SC/ST categories it is 33 years.

Research Scientist: Education: ME / M.Tech in Remote Sensing / GIS / Remote Sensing & GIS / Geoinformatics / Geomatics / Geospatial Technology / Spatial Information Technology.

Age: For UR/EWS candidates it is 35 years, for OBC candidates it is 38 years and for SC/ST candidates it is 40 years.

Research Associate: Education: PhD in Botany/ Ecology/Forestry/ Environmental Sciences / Wild life biology With MSc & BSc in related subjects.

Age: For UR/EWS candidates it is 35 years, for OBC candidates it is 38 years and for SC/ST candidates it is 40 years.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before May 8, 2022, through the official website —nrsc.gov.in.

