ISRO to Recruit Junior Translator Officers, Salary up to Rs 1,12,400

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has notified the recruitment process for 6 vacancies of junior translator officers. Interested candidates may apply for the post online on ISRO’s official portal isro.gov.in on or before the last of the application, November 20.

Out of the total six vacancies notified under this recruitment notice, five are for the unreserved category while one seat is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. Candidates belonging to OBC or Schedule Caste or any other special category may apply for the unreserved seats.

>ISRO recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who apply for the post of Junior Translator must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Age bracket limit 18 to 35 years

Master’s degree from a recognised university in any subject but with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects, or either of the two as a medium of examination at the degree level or a recognized diploma/certificate course in translation from Hindi to English and vice-versa or two years experience of translation in Central or State Government office including Government of India undertaking

>ISRO recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written test which will be followed by a skill test.

>ISRO recruitment 2021: How to apply

The application for online registration is being conducted on ISRO’s official portal. The application process is being conducted in online format only. Applicants will be given an online registration number after completing the registration process, which may be used for future reference.

>ISRO recruitment 2021: Application fee

The application fee for general category male candidates is Rs 250 which can be paid online through debit card or credit card or net banking. Candidates can also pay the application fees offline at their nearest SBI Branch.

>ISRO recruitment 2021: Salary

The pay scale for ISRO’s Junior Translator Officer is level six in the pay matrix which is Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

