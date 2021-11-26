ISRO to Set up Regional Academic Centre for Space at NIT Patna

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will soon set up the sixth ‘Regional Academic Centre for Space’ (RAS-C) at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Patna to promote space research.

The institute will act as the regional nodal centre to conduct advanced research in eastern India. The centre aims to promote research activities in various fields like electronics, communication, material science, information technology as well as remote sensing.

Currently, ISRO has five RAS-C at IIT-BHU (Varanasi), NIT-Kurukshetra, MNIT-Jaipur, NITK-Surathkal and Gauhati University. NIT Patna and ISRO have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on November 24.

As reported by Times Of India, the centre will act as a facilitator to carry out advanced research in the fields of space technology, space science, and space application associated with space programmes activities running under eastern India including Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Sikkim.

During the event, PK Jain, Director of NIT Patna, said that this establishment will make the institute a mentor institute for space research in eastern India. He also stated that the experts will give the topic and ideas in the field of electronics, communication, material science, information technology and others. The institute will submit the joint research work with the ISRO’s support which will be later reviewed, monitored and guided by scientists.

He also shared that NIT Patna will also provide support to the institutes of eastern India seeking help in experimental activities.

ISRO will also provide financial assistance of Rs 2 crore annually for research projects as well as undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD and teaching faculties. The RAS-C will also offer short term projects for BTech and MTech students of NIT Patna whereas long term projects will be offered for PhD scholars and teaching faculties. The projects will be reviewed at two levels one by the institute itself and another by ISRO.

