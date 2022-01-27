Issue With RRB NTPC Results? Here's How to File Complaint, Know Redressal Mechanism

Following protests by RRB NTPC aspirants who claimed that there is a scam in the recruitment exam, the railway ministry formed a high-level committee to address the complaints and grievances in a formal manner. Candidates can file their complaints by February 16 via mail to rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in.

The committee will examine the concerns of the candidates and submit their recommendations to the Railway Ministry by March 4, 2022. The complaints will be analysed before moving forward with the exams. Thus, the next round of RRB NTPC which was scheduled to begin on February 15 has been put on hold.

The ministry has further directed all chairpersons of regional RRBs to look into the grievances of candidates, compile and send the same to the committee who will further take it up.

Members of the high-level committee include Deepak Peter, chairperson, Principal Executive Director (Industrial Relations), Railway Board; Rajiv Gandhi, Member Secretary Executive Director Establishment (RRB), Railway Board, Aditya Kumar, Member, Chief Personnel Officer (Administration), Western Railway, Jagdish Alagar, Member Chairperson RRB/Chennai, Mukesh Gupta, Member Chairperson RRB/Bhopal.

“I urge the candidates to put forth their grievances formally. Our intention is to resolve this issue quickly. A committee has been formed and it will examine representations by the candidates. I request students not to take the law into their hands. We will seriously address the grievances and concerns raised by them," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

RRB has also warned candidates that those who are found involved in vandalism and unlawful activities during the protest will be banned from railway jobs forever. Protesters in Bihar had set a train on fire and demonstrations were staged at a couple of stations on Wednesday. The protesters claimed that there has been alleged anomalies in the exams. A crowd stormed the Gaya Junction, raising slogans, and set the Bhabhua-Patna InterCity Express on fire. Nobody was injured.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that for those found guilty in unlawful activities, action will be taken against them including cops if they are found involved.

“The incident with the students in Prayagraj is unfortunate, action will be taken against the guilty police personnel, there is an appeal to the students for restraint, the opposition should not do politics in the case of students, those who have created nuisance under the guise of students, action will be taken against them after investigation, Every student is our family," he said.

The protests are around both NTPC and group D exams. RRB used to conduct a single exam for group D but will now be taking the CBT 2 as well stating that another layer of exams is required as it had received a large number of applications. The RRB NTPC candidates are claimed that the cut-off is too high and a single candidate has been selected for multiple roles thus limiting the scope of other candidates. They also claimed that the recruitment agencies favour candidates who are more educated those who have cleared 10th and 12th exams are left and graduates are given preference.

