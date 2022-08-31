It Breaks my Heart But Not My Spirit: Safoora Zargar on Being Denied Admission in Jamia

Safoora Zargar took to Twitter on Monday to announce that Jamia Millia Islamia has cancelled her admission in the MPhil programme under the Department of Sociology.

Her admission was cancelled by the department citing “unsatisfactory" progress in her thesis work and that she did not apply for an extension as a women scholar. Zargar, who enrolled with the Department of Sociology in the integrated MPhil/PhD programme in 2019 took to Twitter and shared that Jamia Millia Islamia has cancelled her admission with effect from August 22, 2022.

“The usually snail-paced Jamia admin moving at light speed to cancel my admission, foregoing all due process. Let it be known, it breaks my heart but not my spirit." she tweeted along with sharing the notice.

This comes days after she alleged that the university is denying her submission of the thesis.

In the notification dated August 26, office of the dean, Faculty of Social Science, said the admission stands cancelled as Zargar had not submitted her M.Phil dissertation within the stipulated time of six semesters. Usually, the time provided is five semesters but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a sixth semester was added.

“The registration of Safoora Zargar from M.Phil./Ph.D.(Sociology) stands cancelled w.e.f.22 August, 2022, in anticipation of the approval of the same of the Faculty Committee," the notification read.

The dean’s office has maintained that the action against her was taken on a recommendation made by the Research Advisory Committee (RAC) on July 5. The matter was approved by the department’s Board of Studies on August 22.

“On the recommendation of the RAC, dated July 5, the DRC (Department Research Committee) dated August 22, and the supervisor’s report, the Board of Studies approved the cancellation of admission of Safoora Zargar, M.Phil./Ph.D Scholar, registered under Prof. Kulwinder Kaur," the notification further read.

Zargar and some Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leaders have been accused of being the masterminds of the February 2020 violence in northeast Delhi.

