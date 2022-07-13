IT, Education to Lead Job Market Growth After COVID-19 Pandemic, Top Sectors to Get Job in

Despite concerns of a possible economic slowdown globally, the organised job market in India is expected to continue its growth in the short to medium term. The job market has shown positive signs in its post-pandemic recovery and sectors such as IT, retail, eCommerce, financial services, hospitality, and education are likely to generate employment opportunities in near future.

Hiring activities have been strong across sectors, recording a 22 per cent year-over-year growth compared to the corresponding month of last year, said Naukri, one of the leading job aggregators in the country. Here are the top sectors showing a strong trend in job creation.

Education

The reopening of schools, colleges, and coaching centres after the COVID-19 pandemic has helped the sector create better job opportunities. The Moneycontrol reports add the sector will remain one of the top recruiters in Q2 of FY 22 as the hiring intent for the quarter had jumped five percentage points to 91 percent compared to Q1.

IT

Recording a three percent point jump from the previous quarter, the hiring intent in the IT sector has moved to 98 percent. It looks like the sector is set to go on a hiring spree across all verticals and roles in Q1. High attrition of over 20 percent in this sector also indicates demand for talent.

BFSI

The BFSI (Banking Financial Services and Insurance) sector recorded a 28 percent growth in hiring in June compared to the corresponding month last year. The hiring intent for Q2 has grown by 9 percent point compared to Q1 and the sector is set to offer exciting job opportunities in the near future.

e-Commerce

With a hiring intent of 89 per cent, the eCommerce and logistics sector is set to be one of the highest recruiters in Q2 for GY 23. The upcoming festive season is likely to drive the growth of job opportunities in the sector, the Moneycontrol report added.

Retail

With the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic subsiding, the retail and hospitality sector has recorded good growth in the past few months, and the trend is likely to continue. Better business also means better job opportunities in the sector. The retail and hospitality sector has witnessed an 8 percent jump in the hiring intent for Q2 compared to Q1 and is set to be among the biggest recruiters.

