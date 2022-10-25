ITBP Recruitment 2022: Applications Open for Assistant Sub-Inspector Posts, Salary Upto 92,300

An announcement for the recruitment of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has been made, seeking qualified men and women to apply for the position of Assistant Sub-Inspector (Pharmacist). Interested candidates may submit their online applications through ITBP’s official website itbpolice.nic.in. The registration period will commence on October 25. The deadline to submit the applications is November 23.

Vacancy

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 24 vacancies of Assistant Sub Inspector( Pharmacist) posts.

Eligibility

Age - The candidate’s age should be between 20 and 28 years.

Educational qualifications -

Candidates must have completed class 12 with physics, chemistry, and biology from an accredited board or an equivalent. Candidates must hold a diploma in pharmacy from an institution authorised by the central and state governments. Candidates must be registered as pharmacists under the Pharmacy Act of 1948.

Candidates who meet the requirements and are interested must apply online at the ITBP website. Candidates are required to carefully read the guidelines before filling out the online application form, and they must also provide a valid, active email address and mobile number.

Application fee

Rs 100 will be charged by male candidates in the UR, OBC, and EWS categories for the application fee. However, the fee is waived for candidates who fall under the SC, ST, female, or ex-serviceman categories.

Salary

The pay scale for the vacancies will be determined by level 5 of the pay matrix. The salary ranges from Rs. 29,200- Rs 92,300 (as per 7th CPC)

Selection process

The Physical Standard Test (PST) and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) are the two phases of the exam process for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force Recruitment 2022.

Candidates who are chosen will be required to serve anywhere in India or overseas. Following their appointment, the candidates will be subject to the ITBP Act, 1992, and Rules, 1994, as well as any other rules that may be in effect at the time.

