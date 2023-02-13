The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a notification inviting candidates to join Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) as Medical Officers. Through this recruitment campaign, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) plans to fill a total of 297 vacancies for the posts of super-specialist medical officers (second-in-command), specialist medical officers (deputy commandant) and medical officers (assistant commandant) in Central Armed Police Forces (BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB) and Assam Rifles.

The online application process will begin on February 15 and will close on March 16 at 11:59 PM. Candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website at itbpolice.nic.in. Selected candidates will be liable to serve anywhere in India or abroad as per the requirement of service.

ITBP Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second-in-Command): 5 posts

Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant): 185 posts

Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant): 107 posts

ITBP Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Super Specialist Medical Officers: Candidates who are applying must not be more than 50 years of age. They should have a graduate degree in Medicine (MBBS) or its equivalent from a recognised university or institution included in the first schedule to the Indian Medical Council (IMC) Act, 1956.

Specialist Medical Officers: Applicants must not be more than 40 years of age as of the closing date of receipt of the application. They should hold a recognised medical qualification of allopathic system of medicines included in the first or second or second schedule or Part 2 of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council (IMC) Act, 1956.

Medical Officers: The maximum age requirement is 30 years as of the last date of application. Apart from the age requirement, candidates should possess a recognised medical qualification for the allopathic system of medicines included in the first or second schedule or Part 2 of the third schedule of the Indian Medical Council (IMC) Act, 1956.

ITBP Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official page of ITBP at itbpolice.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link provided for ITBP medical officer recruitment on the homepage.

Step 3: As the new page opens, register yourself and fill up the MO application form as instructed.

Step 4: Pay the application fee.

Step 5: Preview the form and submit it.

Step 6: Save and download a copy of the application form for future reference.

ITBP Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Male applicants who fall under the general, OBC, EWS categories must pay a fee of Rs 400. Whereas, candidates from the SC, ST, ex-servicemen, and females have been exempted from fee payment.

ITBP Recruitment 2023: Selection Procedure

Candidates applying for the ITBP Medical Officer post will be selected under two stages. First is the documentation and interview process followed by Physical Standard Test (PST) and Medical Examination Test (MET).

