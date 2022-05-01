ITEP 2022: Applications Open for Integrated Teacher Education Programme

In 2021, the Education Ministry has notified a four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), offering dual-major Bachelor’s degrees which will become a mandatory requirement for recruitment of school teachers by 2030, according to the National Education Policy (NEP). Now, the ministry is inviting applications for its pilot project. On Sunday, the education ministry issued a notification announcing that applications for the ITEP are now open for the academic session 2023-24 and the last date to apply is May 31.

The programme will initially be offered in 50 selected multi-disciplinary institutions. Admissions to the programme will be carried out by the National Testing Agency through the National Common Entrance Test (NET), through the National Common Entrance Test (NCET).

“National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) under Ministry of Education has devised the curriculum of this course in such a way that it enables a student-teacher to get a degree in education as well as a specialised discipline such as history, mathematics, science, arts, economics, or commerce. ITEP will not only impart cutting-edge pedagogy, but will also establish a foundation in early childhood care and education (ECCE), foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN), inclusive education, and an understanding of India and its values/ethos/art/traditions, among others, " read the Ministry of education’s notification issued last year.

It further read that ITEP will be available for all students who choose teaching as a profession after secondary, by choice. This integrated course will benefit students since they will save one year by finishing it in four years rather than the customary five years required by the present B.Ed. plan.

“The Four Year ITEP is a milestone achievement in fulfilling one of the major mandates of National Education Policy 2020. The course will contribute substantially to the revitalization of the whole teacher education sector," the notification read.

