ITI Limited's Palakkad Plant Appreciated by ISRO

ITI Limited’s Palakkad Plant has been appreciated by ISRO for realizing the flight packages with respect to the launch of the LVM3 M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission in a time-bound manner meeting all Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) quality norms.

The launch of the LVM3 M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission was successfully accomplished on October 23, 2022. Lift-off happened at 00.07.40 and all 36 satellites were placed into their intended orbits precisely. This was made possible by ISRO with the participation of many external partners. ITI Limited, Palakkad was one major industry partner which VSSC is depending for the realization of Avionics packages. Various packages fabricated by ITI Limited, Palakkad have successfully flown in LVM3 M2 Mission.

ITI Limited states that this was one of the biggest commercial orders executed by ISRO. With this launch, the LVM3 enters the global market in a grand manner.

Speaking on this occasion, Shri Rakesh Chandra Tiwari, Chairman and Managing Director of ITI Limited said, “It is a very proud moment for ITI Limited to receive this Appreciation from ISRO. ITI Limited has state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities and I am delighted that ISRO has partnered with ITI. ITI Limited has earlier also supported ISRO in its launch missions and it gives us immense pride that ISRO looks at us as a dependable manufacturing partner. We look forward to partner with ISRO for many more missions to come."

Sheena Abraham Group Director Electronics Production Group, ESAE (ISRO - Electronics Systems Actuators Entity), remarked– “I would like to place on record my deepest appreciation to ITI Limited, Palakkad team for realizing the above packages in a time-bound manner meeting all VSSC quality norms. Together we will achieve the nation’s goals. We expect similar cooperation in all our future missions.

