IU Germany, Simplilearn Launches Master's in Engineering Management, to Provide 18-month Post-work Visa

Simplilearn has announced its partnership with IU International University of Applied Sciences, Germany, for a study abroad master in engineering management. This 12-month programme is meant for individuals with a 3 or 4-year engineering or engineering-related bachelor’s degree, a GPA of 3.5 and English language as their medium of instruction. Both freshers and young professionals with more than two years of professional experience can enroll in this programme.

The course comprises of in-person and online classes. “The programme will further provide the learners with an 18-month post-work visa, the opportunity to study at the international campus in Berlin, alumni status from IU, and a complimentary bootcamp from Simplilearn, in addition to a 94 per cent employment success rate," claims the online bootcamp for digital skills training.

The programme has been designed to help them achieve their professional goals, whether it’s working as an international consultant or moving up to a managerial position in engineering firms. The programme aims to establish a strong connection between technological expertise and management skills and give them the tools for successfully managing teams through challenging projects.

The 12-month programme will be divided into two semesters out of which semester 1 shall consist of learning material on leadership, manufacturing methods in Industry 4.0, Internet of Things (IoT), product development, international marketing, and seminar on current issues in engineering management. Semester 2 will provide knowledge on topics such as performance management, quality management and sustainability, strategic management, and master thesis.

Speaking about the programme, Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, “Engineering Managers have evolved as the key leadership positions that bring technology and business needs together. This leadership role is a mainstay in all product companies. Additionally, the opportunity to study abroad provides candidates with the chance to experience international culture and professional life, which will be highly beneficial in the long run. We have joined hands with IU International University of Applied Sciences (IU), Germany to bring forward this Study Abroad Masters programme in Engineering Management which has been specially designed for freshers and young professionals looking to build their careers in this domain."

Speaking on the partnership with Simplilearn, Prof Dr Florian Hummel, Prorector International Affairs at IU Germany, said, “This is our third programme with Simplilearn and we are extremely glad to roll out this 12-month Study Abroad Masters programme in Engineering Management for freshers and young professionals. The blend of online and on-campus classes will help students get access to studying in Berlin. We are confident that our partnership will help learners get the best-in-class programme in Engineering Management which has a global perspective and shall open new avenues for their future."

