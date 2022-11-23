IWAI is Hiring for 14 Vacancies, 12th Pass Can Apply, Salary up to Rs 2,08,700

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is hiring eligible Indian nationals for a total of 14 vacancies by direct recruitment at IWAI headquarters, Noida, and regional offices. Those interested and eligible may submit their applications via the official website at iwai.nic.in.

The online link for submission of the application was activated on November 18. The deadline for submission of the application is December 17. Only online applications are accepted, and any other mode of submission will be automatically rejected.

Also read| CISF Constable Recruitment 2022: Applications Open for 787 Posts for 10th Pass, Salary up to Rs 69,100

Advertisement

IWAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Deputy director (finance and accounts) – 2

EDP assistant – 1

Junior Hydrographic Surveyor (JHS) – 3

Stenographer D – 4

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) – 4

IWAI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Those applying for the post of deputy director, EDP assistant, and JHS must have completed graduation along with work experience in the relevant field. For the posts of stenographer and LDC, candidates must be 12th pass or equivalent.

Age limit: In order to be eligible applicants must be under the age group of 27 years to 40 years. However, relaxations on the upper age have been given to reserved category applicants.

IWAI Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Open the online portal of IWAI

Step 2. Select the recruitment notification on the homepage

Step 3. Register yourself

Advertisement

Step 4. Fill the form, pay the fees, upload required documents

Step 5. Download and take a print out for future reference.

Advertisement

IWAI Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Applicants from general (UR) / OBC (creamy layer and non-creamy layer) will be asked to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 500. On the other hand, candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD and EWS categories are required to pay Rs 200 which will be refunded (excluding bank charges) only if one application is submitted by one candidate and they appear for the online test.

IWAI Recruitment 2022: Salary

Those selected for the deputy director (finance and accounts) posts will be paid a monthly salary ranging between Rs 67,700 and Rs 2,08,700. For the EDP assistant post, an employee will get a monthly pay between Rs 35,400 – Rs 1,12,400 whereas for the JHS posts, candidates will be receiving a pay between Rs 35,400 – Rs 1,12,400 per month. For stenographer and Lower Division Clerk (LDC) posts chosen candidates may be getting a monthly salary up to Rs 81,100 and Rs 63,200 respectively.

Read all the Latest Education News here