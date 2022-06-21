JAC 10th, 12th Results LIVE Updates: Jharkhand Board Marksheets at jac.nic.in Today

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in, click on the ‘Education’ section on homepage

Step 2: You will be taken to a new tab where you will find a list of education boards and universities. Look for JAC in that section

Step 3: Log in, click on option related to JAC Class 10th/12th Result 2022

Step 4: Enter your roll code and roll number and hit submit

Step 5: Once done the result will open in a new page

Step 6: Download and take a print for future reference.