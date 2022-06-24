JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022 Soon at jac.nic.in: All You Need to Know

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the result for class 10 and class 12 science, however, students who had enrolled in the arts and commerce stream in class 12 are still awaiting their results. It is likely that the Jharkhand Board 12th commerce and arts stream students too will be getting their results soon. The results will be declared via a press conference and students will be able to download their mark sheets from jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in.

The results will also be available at News18. To check results directly with News18.com, students need to fill the form, below and it will display their marks sheets. The facility, however, will only be available once the results are announced via press conference.

The online result will act as a provisional marksheet. Students can seek admissions or apply for entrance exams on the basis of the same, however, at time of admisisons, they need to provide the official marksheet, as per the generic rule, however, the norms may change from college to college.

To pass JAC 12th arts and commerce exams, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks. This is applicable for each subject as well as overall. Students who get 33 per cent overall but fail in one or two subjects will get a chance to take the compartmental exams, however, students who could not clear any exam at all will have to repeat a year.

The Jharkhand Board had earlier told the media that since there were more students in arts and commerce and evaluation for these papers was taking longer, the board decided to bifurcate the declaration of the 12th result. For arts over 2 lakh students had applied while for commerce, more than 30,000 students apply.

In class 12 science, 92.19 per cent of students have passed the exams. Girls have performed better with 92.24 per cent of girls taking the exam having passed it while among boys the pass percentage was at 92.16 per cent. The science results were declared along with class 10.

