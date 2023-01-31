The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, has released the admit card for the intermediate (Class 12) final exam 2023. The JAC Class 12 hall tickets are available online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacinter-online.com.

The school login ID and password are required to access the JAC Class 12 admit card. The school administration will download the admit card. Students who are going to appear for the exam may collect their hall tickets from their respective schools.

According to the schedule, the JAC Class 12 exam (Science, Arts, and Commerce stream) will be held from March 14 to April 5. The exam will be conducted in the afternoon from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM. Students are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam centre on the day of the exam. Those without the JAC Class 12 hall ticket will not be allowed to enter the exam hall or even write the paper.

JAC Class 12 admit card 2023: Check the steps to download (school login only)

Step 1: Visit JAC’s official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: On the main page, look for and click on the JAC Class 12 admit card 2023 link.

Step 3: Then enter the required details.

Step 4: The JAC Class 12 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save, and download the JAC intermediate admit card.

The Council recently released the admit cards for the secondary exam (Class 10) exam too. The JAC Class 10 and 12 model/sample papers are currently available on the main site for students to download and prepare for the upcoming exams.

Students appearing for the state board exam must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in theory and practical exams separately. At least 33 per cent marks in aggregate are also required to clear the JAC board exam. Candidates should keep a check on the main website for more information and related updates.

