JAC Counselling Begins for Admission to BE, BArch in Chandigarh-based Colleges

The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Chandigarh has started the registration process for counselling for admission to BE, Integrated BE, MBA and BArch courses in colleges based in Chandigarh. The registration process is open at jacchd.admissions.nic.in. Interested candidates can apply till September 14, however, the last date to file bank challan is September 13.

Colleges are granted based on the JEE Main scores obtained by the student as well as the pass percentage secured in Class 12 or equivalent exam. Since admissions are based on All India Ranks of JEE Main, there is no entrance exam. Interested candidates only have to apply for the counselling process conducted by JAC. Students will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 2,800. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories, the fee will be Rs 1400.

Students need to register themselves first at the website and then fill out the college and course of their choice. Colleges will be granted based on merit as well as the choice of students. The choice filling for the first round will begin on September 17. The mock result will be out on September 18. If a student gets a seat on the first list, they will have to lock it by paying a fee. They can also float it or leave it to be offered to someone else and wait for the seat of choice in the next round. There will be a total of three counselling rounds. If seats are left vacant special rounds will also be held.

While registering, candidates will have to upload one set of self-attested photocopies of all supporting documents and certificates during online registration. The document verification of registered candidates will begin from September 15 onwards. Candidates will have to bring two sets of self-attested photocopies of all supporting documents and certificates along with original documents and certificates.

Under JAC counselling, students will be eligible for admission to various BE, BArch, integrated BE(Chemical)-MBA courses at colleges namely, Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology, Panjab University Chandigarh (formerly Department of Chemical Engineering & Technology), University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, Chandigarh, University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre (PUSSGRC), Hoshiarpur, Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (Degree Wing), Sector 26, Chandigarh, Chandigarh College of Architecture, Sector 12, Chandigarh.

