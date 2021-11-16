JAC Jharkhand Term 1 Board Exam 2022 from December 7, Detailed Datesheet by Next Week

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will conduct the Jharkhand board matric or class 10 term 1 examination from December 7 while the intermediate examination will begin on December 9. The council has already started the preparation for the examination and a detailed datasheet is expected to be released by next week at the official website at jac.nic.in.

The Jharkhand board exam 2022 for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in a two-term pattern. For the two-term examination, the syllabus has been equally divided into two parts for each term. The first term exam will be based only on the first half of the syllabus and the remaining will be covered in the second part of the examination scheduled to be conducted between March 10 to 25 next year.

>Also read| CBSE Term 1 Exams Begin; Rules to Know Before Entering Exam Hall

Advertisement

A similar pattern has also been adopted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to avoid the complications in exam conduction and evaluation in case of the possibility of another wave of COVID-19.

The window to fill in the examination form is open for the classes and candidates appearing in the term 1 exams may fill the form by November 20. JAC will also be setting up examination centres at block levels across Jharkhand so that candidates can be allotted the nearest centre and they don’t have to travel much distance for the exams.

The decision to conduct the examination in a two-term pattern was taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board examination could not be conducted last year due to the rise in the number of cases in the second wave of the pandemic. After this candidates were given marks on the basis of internal assessment and their performance in the previous class, that is, class 9 in case of matric and class 11 in case of intermediate.

>Read| UPMSP UP Board Class 9, 10 Half-Yearly Exams on New Pattern, Marks to be Available Online

Apart from the five compulsory subjects, the matric exams will also be conducted for the sixth subject. For the first term, each subject will hold 50 marks. This includes 40 marks multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in the OMR sheet whereas the remaining 10 marks will be given by the school based on the internal assessment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.