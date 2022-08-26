JAC 8th Result: When Will Jharkhand Board Release Marksheet?

The Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC will soon declare the class 8 results for students who appeared in it this year. As per reports, the scorecards will be released by August 31, however, no official announcement has been made so far regarding the board The exams were held in June and July.

JAC class 8 results will be available to download on the websites, jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, once released. In order to access the result, students will have to use their names and roll numbers on the login window. A statement on the JAC website reads, “Results for JAC class 8 annual examination 2022 will be announced soon. Please wait for official notification from JAC."

JAC Class 8 Result 2022: What are the steps to download?

Step 1: Open the online portal, jac.jharkhand.gov.in on any browser

Step 2: Click on the link to JAC Class 8 result

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other asked details on the login page

Step 4: Click on submit and shortly you will be redirected to the page consisting of your scorecard

Step 5. Download and make a hard copy of it

Students are advised to keep an eye on the JAC online portal to stay updated on the latest information about the class 8 result date. Meanwhile, it is being said that the results will be given to students in an offline mode as well. In case, the traffic on the official sites increase and students are not able to open them, then they can ask their schools for the rank card.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Primary Education Department had earlier issued an official notice to remove the word “Urdu" from schools that have not been designated as as such by the government. The department’s order also directed such schools to keep the weekly holiday on Sunday rather than Friday. The official note stated that the department had received information that some schools had added the word ‘Urdu’ and designated weekly offs on Fridays instead of Sundays. In addition to it, the schedule of mid-day meals and pre-prayer methods were also changed accordingly.

