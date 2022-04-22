Jadavpur University Launches PG Diploma in Socio-Religious Social Work

Jadavpur University (JU) has launched a postgraduate diploma course on socio-religious social work. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance through an interview. Further, they must have cleared graduation in any subject to be eligible to apply. The course fee is Rs 10,500 plus GST of 18 per cent.

A minimum of 15 students will be admitted to the programme this year. JU has said that unless the minimum number is fulfilled, the course will not be offered. Classes will be held three times a week.

The application cum registration forms can be downloaded at jaduniv.edu.in. Prof Piyali Sur and Dr Navneeta Das, Department of Sociology, Jadavpur University will act as advisors for the course.

Application process

Candidates who want to apply for the programme will have to fill the application form and have to pay Rs 100 as registration fee. They have to make the payment via demand draft to be sent to the Registrar, Jadavpur University, Kolkata. The form has to be submitted to the office of the information section at the main campus of the university. The last date to send the application is June 6.

The list of candidates eligible for admissions will be released on June 13. Thereafter, the interview process will be held on June 20 at the Department of Sociology. The merit list and the admission process will be notified on August 27.

Meanwhile, students of JU have been protesting against offline exams. The fourth-year final semester students will have take their exams in the offline mode. However, the authorities have made some changes. The faculty council of engineering states that students can now opt to take the exam in an open book format, meaning they are allowed to take books and other research material into the examination hall. The time limit has also been increased by an hour to a total of 4 hours now.

