Jadavpur University Student Bags Rs 1.8 Crore Job at Facebook, Ditched Offers by Google, Amazon

A fourth-year engineering student of West Bengal’s Jadavpur University has bagged a Rs 1.8 crore job offer from Facebook. Bisakh Mondal, who is pursuing his engineering with a specialisation in computer sciences, also had job offers from Google and Amazon but chose Facebook over them because of the higher pay package. He will fly to London to join the social media company in September, reported a leading news daily.

At least eight other Jadavpur University students have received job offers with more than Rs 1 crore pay package this year. Biksakh’s Rs 1.8 crore offer is the highest so far. A resident of West Bengal’s Birbhum district, Bisakh comes from a humble background. He hails from a lower middle class background and his mother works as an Anganwadi worker.

Bisakh credited his internship experiences for helping crack the job interviews. He said that over the last two years, during the Covid-19 pandemic, he worked at several organisations as an intern to gather knowledge outside his curriculum.

Talking about his son’s achievement, Bisakh’s mother said that the family had gone through a lot of struggle to see him achieve greater heights. Bisakh was always serious in studies and after scoring good marks in higher secondary exams and engineering joint entrance exam, he got admission to Jadavpur University, his mother said.

While Bisakh’s job is based in London, the highest package received for a job in India by Jadavpur University students this year is of Rs 65 LPA. Lakshya Bengani, a fourth-year IT student, received the offer from Apple. He will join the company at the Hyderabad location in July, reported a news daily. Close to 50 students at the Jadavpur University have received a job offer of at least Rs 40LPA. Of the total students who had appeared for the varsity’s placement drive, over 84 per cent secured jobs in more than a hundred companies.

