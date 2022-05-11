Jadavpur University Tops Among State Universities in Nature Index Ranking

Jadavpur University has been ranked first by the prestigious Nature Index among all the state universities of the country, a statement issued by the varsity said on Tuesday. The institutions are listed based on count (number of research articles by authors from the institution) and share (the percentage of authors from the institution per article).

A high share value indicates more fractional contribution of an institution in the research publications, the statement said. Based on the share value of publications, Jadavpur University is positioned first among all the state universities in India, the statement said.

The index is a research wing of science journal Nature and each year it ranks leading institutions by the number of scientific articles and papers published in leading journals. The ranking has been announced for the year 2022 based on publications of primary research articles in 82 top science journals between December 1, 2020 and November 30, 2021, the statement said.

The journals were selected by two panels comprising almost 60 scientists. JU Vice Chancellor Prof Suranjan Das told.

