JAGSoM Begins Admissions for PG Programmes, Rs 2.64 Crore Scholarship On Offer

The Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) has begun the admissions for its full-time postgraduate programmes including two-year PGDM programmes and dual-degree international MBA programme. The institute has also announced scholarships worth Rs 2.64 crores for both meritorious students in need and for students from economically weaker sections of the society.

It is aimed “to groom ‘T-shaped’ professionals (ability to work broadly outside of the core area and in-depth in terms of functionality, speciality or discipline) for futuristic careers in new-age companies and to provide a truly global exposure to the students and an opportunity to make a global career," says the institute.

Sanjay Padode, Chairman, IFIM Institutions said, “We are committed to developing the next generation of professionals who are socially responsible and essentially problem solvers. Scholarships covering tuition, boarding and lodging are available to deserving meritorious students from the economically disadvantaged section."

“Merit-based scholarships that cover tuition, room and board are available to deserving students from the economically disadvantaged areas. JAGSoM has awarded a total of 1.5 crore in scholarships in the previous years. These scholarships are aimed to provide equal opportunity of high quality education to candidates across different economic groups," he added.

JAGSoM’s PGDM programme features Curriculum 4.0, which is delivered through the unique pedagogy of ‘Learning by Solving’ aligned to the needs of industry. The international MBA programme at JAGSoM is a two-year dual degree masters in management. The first year of the programme is conducted at JAGSoM, Greater Mumbai campus and the second year of the program will be conducted in any one of JAGSoM’s international institutions like State University of New York, Albany (USA), University of Wollongong, Sydney Business School and Kedge Business School, France.

“The college nurtures and supports a unique system of education, well-structured curriculum combining the tenets of academic excellence and corporate professionalism. Students at JAGSoM select Career Tracks aligned to their professional goals and do a deep dive immersion to acquire the required competencies and skills to become industry ready. Career Tracks are offered in the areas of MarTech, Sales and Service, FinTech, Capital Markets, Banking, Business Analytics and HR-Digital Transformation.

