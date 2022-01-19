JAGSoM Launches PG Diploma in Capital Market Management for Working Professionals, Students

Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) has launched a two-year postgraduate diploma in management (executive) in capital market in collaboration with QuantInsti. The course is available for students and working professionals aspiring to build careers in capital markets and algorithmic trading.

The programme has been designed to suit one’s time constraints, ensuring progression and timely completion, this programme also enables the candidate to earn a degree while working at an organisation, without compromising on the work time, says the institute. The course is scheduled to begin at the start of April 2022.

>Read | NPTEL Invites Applications for 593 Free Online Certificate Courses by IITs, IISc

Advertisement

This “customized programme provides future professional opportunities and jumpstarts ones career in financial markets as an Algo Trading Professional," says JAGSoM. This two-year programme has been developed and delivered by experienced faculty at JAGSoM in collaboration with QuantInsti.

Speaking about the launch, Dr. Atish Chattopadhyay, Director - JAGSoM says, “The course is designed in consultation with industry experts and after conducting in-depth market research to aid professionals helping them to excel in their career tracks. The students will learn and use Python in Finance and Quantitative Methods in Trading through a hands-on learning experience. We are delighted to partner with EPAT and QuantInsti to empower participants to become part of the elite force of quants and Algo Trading professionals."

>Read| KPMG Launches Part Time Course to Train BCom, BBA, MBA Students with Internship Option

The PGDM Executive is for professionals with work experience with the option to attend on-campus sessions during weekends or learn from home (LFH) online. JAGSoM also offers several two-year residential PGDM programmes with options in marketing, finance, HRM, analytics, and digital business.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.