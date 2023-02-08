National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Jain (Deemed-to-be) University along with their training facilitators - Yuvashakti Skill India Pvt Ltd (YSI) and Deccan Management Consultants Finishing School (DMCFS) have signed MoU to impart Work-Integrated Learning Skill Programme (WILSP) to enhance the employability of the youth primarily from rural and tribal parts of India. The employability enhancement would be done by enrolling them in the skill-based certificate and diploma program and providing on-the-job practical training, to make the youth self-reliant to earn a livelihood.

The program aims to boost employment prospects for school and dropout students, helping them apply their academic knowledge in real-life scenarios. It also provides an opportunity to network with peers and the industry. The program has been designed under the guidelines of UGC (earn and learn model) for multiple sectors, bridging the gap between academia and the world of work.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Ved Mani Tewari, CEO, NSDC, and MD, NSDC International, said, “NSDC under its core purpose of providing #OpportunitiesForAll through #SkillsForAll mission is not only aiming to fill the growing need for skilled human resources in India across sectors but also narrow the existing gap between demand and supply of skills. The move aims to enhance the vocational education and certification opportunities for the Indian youth and evolve their skill sets in ‘Earn as you Learn’ mode to make them future ready. The collaboration is a remarkable step in building knowledge, capacities, and entrepreneurial skills, unlocking placement opportunities with other industries for students, and creating a ready pool of skilled talent within the ecosystem to strengthen the vision of the Skill India Mission. These efforts altogether equip youth with skills critical to the organizations, and these courses are paving the way for a more supportive and holistic ecosystem. The signing of the MoU seeks to increase job opportunities for India’s youth in line with the National Education Policy 2020."

Under WILSP, the student-trainees would get sponsorships from industrial and commercial organizations. As per the curriculum, the duration of the program shall be a minimum of 12 months and a maximum of 24 months. Student trainees shall go through job training and simultaneously receive theoretical instructions online through live classes or a learning management system. The student trainees will get a stipend from the training facilitator during the period of on-the-job training and will receive a certificate from NSDC and University on completion of the program.

