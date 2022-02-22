JAM 2022 Answer key Released: How to Check, Raise Objection

The answer key for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. The answer key has been released separately for all seven subjects - biotechnology, chemistry, economics, geology, mathematics, physics, and mathematical statistics. The response sheet and question paper for JAM 2022 has also been released. Candidates can download JAM 2022 answer key from the official website — jam.iitr.ac.in.

IIT JAM answer key 2022: Steps to check

Candidates can check the downloaded answer key, response sheet, and question paper by following a few simple steps.

Step 1. Visit the JAM 2022 official website

Step 2. Click on the link ‘JAM 2022 Question Papers and Answer Keys’

Step 3. A webpage with the list of answer keys of all the subjects separately will open.

Step 4. Click on the subject you have applied for and download the answer key.

IIT JAM answer key 2022: How to raise objection

Step 1. Visit the candidate portal of JAM 2022

Step 2. Login using your registered credentials like email Id or enrolment number and password.

Step 3. File your objection by paying the relevant fees.

IIT JAM answer key 2022: How to calculate probable scores

Candidates can now tally their responses with the answer key. It’ll help them to calculate their JAM 2022 score. However, if any candidate feels that the answer in the answer key is not correct or they have any objection to anything, they can challenge it. Candidates will also have to provide a detailed answer for the question they are challenging. To challenge the answer, they can visit the official site of JAM 2022. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 500 for every question they are challenging. The last date of challenging the answer key is February 25.

The institute will release the final answer key after considering all the objections and making corrections if any. The final result of JAM 2022 is expected to be released on March 22.

