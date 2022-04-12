Jama Millia Islamia Admissions 2022 Application Forms from April 14, Entrance Test on June 2

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi has released its prospectus for admissions for academic session 2022-23. The application forms for the admissions will be available online from April 14 at www.jmicoe.in , www.jmi.ac.in. The applications will be accepted till May 12, as per the official notice. The university will admit students through national-level entrance tests.

Admission in engineering, architecture and Dentistry programs will be on the basis of JEE, NATA and NEET, respectively. Students are admitted to few other undergraduate courses of the university through the newly introduced CUET. For the rest of the courses, admissions will be through Jamia’s entrance exam which will be held on June 2.

Admission of eligible candidates to all Programs offered by various faculties and centres of Jamia Millia Islamia shall be done through merit determined on the basis of an Entrance Test conducted by JMI except BTech, BArch, BDS, and courses.

Candidates obtaining less than 30% marks in the descriptive part of the Entrance Test, wherever applicable, will not be shortlisted for interview and admission. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in the Objective Type/ Multiple Choice questions in all programs of the University. Candidates obtaining less than 15% marks in the Objective Type/ Multiple Choice questions will not be shortlisted for interview/admission.

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 700, however, for BTech and BArch courses the fee will be Rs 550. The application fee once received successfully at JMI’s end is non-refundable, as per rules.

“There is no guarantee of hostel accommodation as the University has limited residential facilities for students. The students residing in University Hostel have to follow the rules of the hostel strictly i.e. daily end time to enter the hostel etc. The allotment of the students will be canceled from the hostel, if he/she fails to follow the rules," reads the official notice.

