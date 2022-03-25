Jamia, AMU Yet to Take Final Call on Implementing CUET for Admissions

As central universities across the country gear up to implement the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) proposed by Universities Grant Commission (UGC), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) are yet to take a final call. Officials from both universities say they still haven’t received official communication from UGC on CUCET.

Once they receive the formal order from UGC, it will be tabled before the varsities’ statutory bodies – the Academic Council and Executive Councils (AC and EC) – for a final decision, reported a leading news agency.

Also read| Experts Divided on UGC’s CUET Syllabus, Disadvantage for School Boards Teaching Different Books

Advertisement

AMU spokesperson M Shafey Kidwai said that the university has already constituted a committee to look into the modalities of CUCET. Similarly, Jamia has also formed a committee for the common entrance exam and is waiting to receive orders from UGC. Both the universities are minority institutions and follow special reservation policies.

Earlier, AMU had stated that it will not be implementing CUCET since a court case regarding its minority status is pending in the Supreme Court. However, UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday made it clear that all central universities will have to implement CUCET for admission beginning from the academic year 2022-23. He also emphasised CUCET will not tamper with the existing reservation policies of the institutions.

Read| UGC’s Common Entrance Test Disadvantage for State Board Students: Meghalaya Education Minister

The registration process of CUCET is slated to begin in the first week of April. The entrance exam will be conducted for admission into undergraduate courses in 45 universities across the country. The question paper for CUCET will be divided into three sections. The first of which will be a language comprehension test of candidates of any of the 13 available languages.

The second section will feature questions from the four domain subject depending upon the course in which the candidate is applying into. Finally, there will be the third section of questions testing the candidate’s general knowledge, logical reasoning and current affair awareness among many other abilities. The third section will also have an optional second language paper.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.