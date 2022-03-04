Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions Begin for Distance Courses: Here's How to Apply

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has begun the online registrations for its distance learning courses for the academic session of 2021-22. Interested candidates can apply for the online programmes at the official website — jmicoe.in. The courses will be conducted by Jamia’s Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE).

The last date to register is March 25. The verification of documents will be done between March 29 to April 8. The last date for payment of fees and completion of all admissions formalities is April 10. There are 18 courses on offer in the distancing learning programme including BA, BBA, BCom, MCom, MAH, as well as PG diploma courses. The individual course fee per year has been mentioned on the official website of the university.

Jamia Millia Islamia Online Distance Learning Programmes: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jamia Office of Controller of Examinations

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the online distancing learning programmes link

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the application form

Step 5: Pay the fees. Submit

Step 6: Download and take a print out for further need

Launched in September 2022, CDOE offers various graduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate programmes. As per the official website, the centre also runs an Urdu proficiency course or correspondence course. “The Open Learning System allows a learner to determine her/his place of learning and provides education at her/his doorstep. The mode of transaction is through self-learning print material, supplemented by audio and video programmes besides face-to-face counselling sessions and contact programmes. Efforts are presently on to arrange Self Learning Material (SLM) online," the website adds.

Meanwhile, Jamia has resumed offline classes for all postgraduate students from March 2. The classes have resumed for final year students of all 70 post-graduation courses, reported PTI. A banner reading, “Jamia Millia Islamia welcomes final year students on the phase-wise reopening of University" was put up by the institute on the campus.

