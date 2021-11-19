Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions Begin for Distance, Online Courses, Here's How to Apply

The Centre for Distance and Open Education (CDOE), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has opened the applications process for admissions to several courses including online diploma, certificate, and postgraduate online programmes for the session 2021-22. Interested applicants can visit the official websites, jmicoe.in and jmi.ac.in and fill their application forms.

As per the new notification from JMI, admissions are open for various programmes, including Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Arts, BCom, MA (English), MA (Hindi), MA (History), MA (Urdu), MA (Political), MA (Sociology), MCom, Post Graduate Diploma in Guidance & Counselling and Post Graduate Diploma in Geo-informatics.

The last date for submission of “Non-Test Application forms" is November 30, 2021. The verification of documents and payment of fees will start from December 1 onwards. The candidates are required to complete the admission process in all respect latest by December 6, 2021.

Further, the applicants are advised to read the information carefully and ensure their eligibility before submission of the online admission application form. JMI has highlighted that no application form will be accepted after the last date of its submission. For any query, applicants can contact the office of the CDOE at 011-26981717.

Meanwhile, Online forms for class 10 and 12 private candidates for 2021-22 session are also available at jmicoe.in. The last date for submission of the form is December 31. Applicants will also have to submit their hard copies of the exam form along with required documents after filling the online form at counter number 8 in the Controller of Examinations’ office.

