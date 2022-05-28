Jamia Millia Islamia Application Deadline Extended for UG, PG, Diploma Courses

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has extended the application deadline for its undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), diploma and advanced diploma programmes. Eligible and interested candidates can now apply till May 31. Students willing to apply can do so at the official website at jmi.ac.in.

The last date to submit the application was earlier scheduled for May 27 but has now been extended after several requests from applicants, said the varsity. “On the request of the applicants, the Vice-Chancellor, JMI has very kindly approved further extension in the last date of filling online application form for all Jamia programmes of PG/ UG/ Diploma/ Advanced Diploma etc and Foreign Nationals/ NRI wards for the academic session 2022-2023," reads the official notification.

Further, registration deadline for BTech and BArch has also been extended, up till June 20, due to the extended schedule of JEE Main and NATA 2022, the notice added.

Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of Jamia Millia Islamia

Step 2: Click on the admission link on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Select the programme you want to apply for

Step 5: Fill in the form with required details

Step 6: Pay the application fees, upload documents

Step 7: Save the acknowledgement for further use

Jamia had received a total of 1,03,397 applications for admissions to its 136 programmes for the academic year 2022-23, a university official had said. Out of the total candidates, 56,667 are females. Among the 136 programmes, 39 are undergraduate courses, 78 are postgraduate, 17 postgraduate diploma and two advanced diploma programmes.

The varsity had released its admission prospectus last month online and admission forms were made available from April 14. The university had previously set May 13 as the last date for submission of the admission forms. Entrance tests for admission to courses not covered under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will begin on June 11.

