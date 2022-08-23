Jamia Millia Islamia Extends Admission Deadline for Distance, Online Courses to Sept 15

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University had earlier opened applications for admissions for courses provided in the distance mode through JMI’s Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) for the academic session 2021-22 beginning from January. The last date to apply was August 22 but the university has now extended the deadline for the admission process. As per the new notification, the new deadline is September 15.

“On request of the Hony. Director, CDOE, the Vice Chancellor, JMI has approved the extension of the last date to fill the Online Admission forms of Centre for Distance & Online Education for all U.G/P.G/Certificate/ P.G. Diploma Programs from 22.08.2022 to 15.09.2022 for the academic session 2022-23," reads the new notification by the university.

JAMIA MILLIA ISLAMIA ONLINE DISTANCE LEARNING PROGRAMMES: HOW TO APPLY

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jamia Office of Controller of Examinations

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the online distancing learning programmes link

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the application form

Step 5: Pay the fees. Submit

Step 6: Download and take a print out for further need

Candidates applying for courses in Jamia Milia Islamia are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. Candidates can sub their applications only through online mode at the Jamia Millia Islamia websites — jmicoe.in, and jmi.ac.in.

Launched in September 2002, the Jamia’s Centre for Distance and Open Learning (CDOE) offers various graduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate programmes. As per the official website, the centre also runs an Urdu proficiency course or correspondence course. “The Open Learning System allows a learner to determine her/his place of learning and provides education at her/his doorstep. The mode of transaction is through self-learning print material, supplemented by audio and video programmes besides face-to-face counselling sessions and contact programmes. Efforts are presently on to arrange Self Learning Material (SLM) online," the website adds.

