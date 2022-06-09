Jamia Millia Islamia MSc Student Awarded Scholarships by 6 US Universities

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) alumna Uzma Khan, who completed her MSc electronics course from the Department of Applied Sciences, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Jamia in 2021 has received offers to do a fully-funded PhD from six prestigious American universities. She applied for 100 per cent scholarship in nine US Universities and received offers from six, said the varsity. Her area of research will be ‘underwater wireless communication and signal processing.’

Uzma has been offered 100 per cent tuition fee waiver along with a monthly stipend for an on-campus job of research and teaching assistant in six US universities — Lehigh University, University of Cincinnati, University of Maryland at Baltimore County, SUNY (State University of New York) Buffalo, SUNY Albany and University of New Hampshire.

Uzma has chosen Lehigh University and will be joining in August 2022. She has also been awarded a one-time relocation allowance by the university. “I am joining Lehigh University because my educational qualifications and research interest is in complete coherence with my potential supervisor there," said she.

The wireless and signal processing lab she is going to join is doing cutting edge research on current and future technologies and will be best suited for her research area which is underwater wireless communication and signal processing, she explained.

After scoring good scores in IELTS and GRE she became eligible to apply to US universities. After sending e-mails to professors with whom her research interest coincides, she subsequently cleared technical interviews with a committee composed of members of the lab/department she wanted to get admitted to.

Uzma has also secured topped in her class during master’s studies at Jamia and for that she will get awarded with a gold medal in upcoming convocation. She has also received a provisional offer for INSPIRE fellowship by DST, Ministry of Science and Technology. Earlier, she got placed as system engineer in TCS and Infosys but she chose not to join as her interest lies in research.

