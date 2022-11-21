Jamia Millia Islamia PhD Admission 2022: Registrations To Start From Nov 22, Check How to Apply

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will start the admission process for PhD programmes for the academic session 2022-23 from November 22. On its official website of the university at jmicoe.in, the university will announce the application requirements and deadlines for admission on the set date. Those interested can register online till December 22 for JMI PhD admission 2022–2023.

In its recently released notice, the university has stated that, the complete schedule will be notified by the university shortly. The notice stated that on the university examination website, jmicoe.in, an online application form for admission to PhD programmes for the academic year 2022–2023 will be made available. Between November 22 and December 22, 2022, the qualified applicants may submit an application for admission to PhD programmes, the official announcement states.

Here are the steps that can be followed to apply for the admission in Jamia for PhD programme.

Jamia PhD admissions: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– jmicoe.in

Step 2: Click on the link for PhD admission

Step 3: Register by entering your name, email address and other details

Step 4: Once registered, fill the application form by filling in your details and uploading the necessary documents

Step 5: Cross check, save and submit

Step 6: Pay the fees and download the application form for future reference

Candidates must note that only those candidates who have cleared their qualifying exams on or before 2021-22 can apply for the PhD programmes.

According to a JMI announcement, applicants for PhD admission in the session 2022–2023 must have successfully completed their qualifying examination (after graduation) on or before the academic session 2021–2022. Additionally, before completing the online application form, candidates must read the programme specifics, eligibility requirements, registration dates, and other vital information.

PhD programme can be taken up in a variety of programmes, including political science, social work, civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electronics and communication engineering, geography, computer science, mathematics, and professional development of urdu medium teachers, among others. More details regarding the same will be published on the website in due course of time.

